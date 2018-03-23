THE snow meant that South Wales Argus Camera Club members were bust taking photos around the region. Once again featuring pictures shared in the group during the past seven days by some of the 2,120 members. The group is opens to all and has photographers of all levels. As the community builds, we hope members will offer one another tips and advice about taking picturess, join our projects and enter competitions. You can see more pics, or share your own photos, by requesting to join our Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup or search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.