AN inquest has been opened into the death of a much-loved retired teacher killed after a fatal crash in Abergavenny last week.

Barbara Calligan died following the collision in Hillcrest Road in her home town at around 5.10pm on Thursday, March 15.

The inquest was opened by Gwent coroner Wendy James in Newport.

Detective Constable Jon Lewis, from Gwent Police, made a statement to the court which heard that the 62-year-old died from multiple internal injuries and blunt (vehicular) trauma.

Miss James adjourned the inquest for three months pending further police inquiries.

Gwent Police has made an appeal for witnesses to the crash to come forward.

A spokeswoman for the force released a statement on behalf of the family: "Barbara, a retired teacher, has been described by her family as selfless, fun-loving and bright, enjoying her life.

"She will be dearly missed by Izzy, Andy and all her family. Izzy and Andy also wish to convey their gratitude for all the support they've received from family and friends."

A 72-year-old woman was arrested but has since been released.

Officers asked anyone who may have seen the collision to please contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 388 15/03/18.