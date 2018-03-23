GWENT Police are appealing for information following an attempted robbery in the Cwmbran area.

The incident happened on the canal path, near Five Locks Road, in Pontnewydd on Tuesday, March 20 at about 8.10pm.

The victim was walking his dog when he was approached by two men.

The one man demanded money and held a knife, while the second man stood a short distance away.

The men ran off empty handed in the direction of Richmond Place.

The victim was not hurt but was left shaken.

The first man is described as being in his late 20s, of skinny build with a thin unshaven face and long moustache. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark coat with a fur trimmed hood.

The second man is described as wearing a light, possibly grey, coloured tracksuit.

Detective constable Lauren Steele said: “This appears to be an isolated incident and while we would encourage everyone to carry on their daily lives as normal, we would like to remind everyone of some ways that they can keep themselves and their property safe whilst out.

"Cover up jewellery, mobile phones, personal music players and keys when out walking – don’t make yourself an easy target for thieves.

"While out walking, try to keep to busier, well lit areas. Avoid using a personal music player or mobile phone while walking or jogging. They can distract you from your surroundings.

"If you think you are being followed, walk to the busiest place you can find or knock on a door. Then call the police."

If anyone has any information, call 101 quoting log 499 20/3/18.