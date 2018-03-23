COUNCILLORS have agreed to use £489,000 to plug a funding gap in the building of a new primary school in Abertillery.

The shortfall was created after work on the school at the former Six Bells colliery was delayed by more than 18 months.

Site issues, including the diversion of an existing sewer, were blamed for the delay.

The school, which will house 360 pupils, including those with additional learning needs, is expected to open in 2019.

It will include a nursery as it replaces existing schools in Bryngwyn Road and Queen Street.

And at a meeting on Thursday, Blaenau Gwent council agreed to use a contingency fund to cover the costs and bring the project back up to speed.

“This has been a lengthy delay, and in 18 months the tenders have changed,” said council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels.

“We still had some capital slippage from what we agreed in December. It’s an unfortunate position we’re in but as a council we’ve committed ourselves to building this much-needed new schools in Six Bells.”

By using the money, the council will be reducing its contingency fund – used to cover unforeseen project costs – to £100,000, the meeting also heard.

This new figure will have to cover future costs at Six Bells and two other projects – the demolition of Abertillery leisure centre, and increased SEBD (social, emotional, and behavioural difficulties) provision in schools.

A report said: “There is a risk that other projects will be delayed, if funding issues arise on other projects.”

All three projects shared £1.1 million in capital funding in December, with the council putting a further £589,000 into the contingency fund.

The council are exploring the use of Welsh Government funding to help cover the cost of the sewer works.

If funding is approved, it would be used to replace in full, or in part, the money drawn from the contingency fund.