TWO career criminals are facing substantial prison sentences after being convicted over armed robberies at Spar stores in Caerleon and Portskewett which terrified shop workers.

DJ Lee Bidmead, 46, and Brian Butler, 49, were found guilty today by a jury of the raids at the two shops on March 11 and March 20, 2016.

Butler’s son, Kieran O’Neill, 32, of Wolseley Road, Newport, had also stood in the dock with the pair, but he was cleared of two counts of robbery.

He wept as the not guilty verdicts were delivered and hugged his father before walking away a free man.

During the course of the two-week trial at Newport Crown Court, the jury had heard that Bidmead’s previous convictions included a 2005 armed robbery he and an accomplice had committed with a shotgun.

What they had not been told about was Butler’s many brushes with the law, which included 31 previous convictions for 89 offences, and were only revealed to them after they had returned their guilty verdicts to a packed courtroom.

These offences, stretching back between 1981 and 2014, included supplying heroin, theft, handling, burglary and going equipped.

Heroin problems featured heavily in the lives of the pair, the court heard.

It was the Crown’s case that Bidmead was the masked robber who had carried out the raids while armed with an imitation Glock handgun, while Butler supplied the finance and organised the hire of a Vauxhall Meriva from Europcar in Newport as the duo’s getaway vehicle.

Prosecutor Jonathan Elystan Rees said Caerleon shop assistant Emma Brinsdon was bundled to the floor and the court heard how the robber had warned her: “This is no joke. If I am not going to get it (the money), I’m going to shoot you.” He then fled with £800.

In the second raid in Portskewett, store worker Sarah Dalton recounted how a man had entered and sprayed her with petrol, grabbed some £400 before telling her: ‘If you follow me or call the police, you are dead.’

Mr Rees said police had recovered a text message Bidmead had sent in the weeks leading up the robberies in which he had bragged about his criminal track record.

He wrote: “I’m a professional. I just wish you could see my CV. The work I put into the target is the best.”

But after spraying the petrified shop worker with petrol in Portskewett, Bidmead made a huge mistake by leaving behind the bottle he had kept the fuel in. It contained his DNA.

Police caught up with him a few days later when he was arrested in Pontypool’s Hanbury Road, at a flat known to be a popular den for drug users.

A search by officers found a replica Glock 17 gun, again with Bidmead’s DNA, which the prosecution claimed was the same one that was used in the raids.

Judge Daniel Williams remanded Bidmead, of no fixed abode but who lived in Newport and Cwmbran addresses prior to the robberies, and Butler, of Radnor Road, Newport, in custody and ordered the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

The court heard how Bidmead could face a potential life or extended sentence because of his previous conviction for armed robbery.