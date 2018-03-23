THE Heads of the Valleys Road will be fully closed this weekend, with a rescue drill involving a dummy being suspended from the bridge due to take place.

The A465 between Brynmawr and Gilwern will not re-open until 6am on Monday. It shut at 8.30pm last night.

A spokesman from Costain said: “The closure is required for the installation of Blackrock pedestrian footbridge across the full width of the A465 at the Old Drum and Monkey and removal of the temporary Bailey bridge near the Brynmawr roundabout.

“On Saturday morning – 9am to 12pm – during the road closure this weekend, we will be implementing a rescue drill on the Gateway Bridge,” he added.

“This health and safety training exercise will involve a ‘training dummy’ suspended from the bridge in a harness where a rescue exercise will take place.

“Please do not be alarmed or call emergency services, this is a rescue drill.”

There is a suggested diversion route and crossovers in Clydach.

Overnight closures between 8.30pm and 6am will then start on Monday and finish on Wednesday.