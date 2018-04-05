Win tickets to see top-class international boxing

THE South Wales Argus has 10 pairs of top-class international boxing tickets up for grabs.

The World Series of Boxing is coming to Newport on Saturday April 14 when the British Lionhearts take-on the French Fighting Roosters.

Newport Centre will welcome athletes including three time European Champion and world championship medallist, Joe Ward of Ireland, and 2016 GB Boxing Champion, Cyrus Pattinson.

The event promises a fast-paced and exhilarating evening where the world’s leading amateur boxers will compete over five bouts of five, three-minute rounds.

The British Lionhearts’ Head Coach, Rob McCracken, who is also the Performance Director of GB Boxing and the coach of IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, said: “WSB is a top class competition. All of the leading nations and the best boxers take part in it and WSB shows feature five, evenly matched, high quality bouts.

“Wales has consistently produced boxers that are part of the GB Boxing squad so it is great that we are able to bring this match to Newport and put on a show for the fans.”

Four up-and-coming Welsh boxers will also have the chance to experience competing in a big fight atmosphere as a Wales v England amateur undercard has also been added to the line-up. The Welsh team will represent clubs in Rhonnda, Gelligaer, Llandudno and Shotton.

For more information on this event and the British Lionhearts visit gbboxing.org.uk/world-series-boxing

To be in with a chance of winning one of 10 pairs of tickets, just answer the following question: Who is the Head Coach of the British Lionhearts?

Send your answer, name, address and contact details on a postcard to British Lionhearts Competition, Samantha Newman, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN or you can enter by text. Start your message with BOXING, leave a space and then send your answer, name and address to 80360. Messages cost 50p plus your normal operator text charge. Service provided by Newsquest Media Group. Terms and Conditions at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/competitions.

Closing date: April 5, 2018.