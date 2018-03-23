A MAN involved in a hit-and-run just over a month ago spent his birthday in hospital yesterday.

Dad-of-two John Conibeer, from Newport, was involved in an initial crash on the A48 in Pwllmeyric at around 2am on Saturday February 17, before being struck by a second vehicle, in an unrelated incident.

Mr Conibeer's father, Anthony, said yesterday marked his 33rd birthday.

He said of his son: "He is getting better slowly, but everyday is up and down with him.

“He will never be 100 per cent again I don't think.

He also said the family has been able to see Mr Conibeer more since he was relocated to Royal Gwent Hospital, from Morriston, in Swansea.

“He’s sitting up now, but I went up there on Thursday and he’s in that much pain that he was holding my hand saying he wanted to die," added Mr Conibeer's father.

“But the support we have had from people has been a great help," he added.

"People have donated money and bought him clothes for when he comes out of hospital."

Police have appealed for information to identify the driver of a dark coloured transit van, over the crash.

Officers believe they may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The unidentified vehicle failed to stop, but parts found at the scene are believed to belong to the van.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers ask anyone with information to call 101 quoting log 44 17/02/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.