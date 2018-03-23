CAR seat manufacturer Britax Romer has recalled one of its products due to a potential safety issue.

The brand is recalling some of its Classic Dualfix seats because of a possible problem with one of the components used.

If parents bought the seat between November 3 last year and March 22 this year then the company is urging them to check the serial number to find out if the product should be returned.

Watch the video above to find out how to check the serial number.

The company posted this warning on Facebook: “We are issuing a voluntary recall of certain classic Dualfix child car seats due to a potential safety issue with a component in these seats.

"This potentially affected component was used in production batches sold between November 3, 2017 and March 22, 2018.

"We have identified the cause of this potential issue and can confirm that Dualfix car seats outside of the batches involved are not affected. The specific component is not used in any other Britax Romer products, including all other versions of the Dualfix."

Parents who purchased a Dualfix should go to dualfix-check.com to check if their seat is impacted by the voluntary recall and for further information.

Britax Romer will be exchanging all Dualfix products sold in the affected timeframe free of charge.

Parents with a product affected by the recall should immediately stop using the product and register for a new one as soon as possible.