LOCAL government reform in Wales increasingly resembles a peculiar version of a favourite fairground or arcade game.

Folk of a certain age will remember the pastime to which I refer – drop your coins into the slot, pick up the rubber hammer on a chain or grubby piece of rope, and wait for the plastic moles to appear at random from their holes on the console.

And... whack. Damn it, missed. Oh, there’s another one... whack. Gotcha. Oh wait, here’s another...

Yes, just when you think the concept of glueing together random councils to placate the ogre of financial austerity has been bashed into oblivion, up it pops again.

This time, the suggestion is to cut the number of councils in Wales from 22 to 10.

The idea is emerging from its Cardiff Bay burrow despite a previous reform proposal – a reduction to nine, if memory serves – having barely disappeared from view, battered with verbal rubber hammers by its detractors in, er, Welsh local government (funny, that).

Early indications are that those rubber hammers are poised to strike again. There is public scepticism over the cost of a shake-up, with suspicion about fat redundancy pay-offs for officers a key concern.

The sector itself is unimpressed too, but that is hardly a surprise as turkeys (proverbial ones of course) have not, and never will, vote for Christmas.

Council reform is a thankless task. Until this week’s Green Paper surfaced, the proposals quietly dropped in 2016 were merely the latest ill-starred attempt to redraw the local authority map.

The fundamental reforms of the 1972 Local Government Act were subject – and remain so – to cries of ‘foul’ over perceived late-night House of Commons ne’er-do-welling regarding the fate of the old county of Monmouthshire.

And in the late 1990s a frankly deranged plan to merge Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent to form a Heads of the Valleys council was dropped, a union-organised poll having returned a 96 per cent vote of opposition.

Given such setbacks, isn’t the best way forward simply to hand the task of local government reform to an independent body?

For, if the protracted saga of attempted change in Wales has taught us anything, it is that politics and politics don’t mix.