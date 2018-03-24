INDIE traders are undoubtedly the unsung heroes of the high street providing character, variety and personal service in a world of internet commerce and multinational franchises.

With every town and city having its own hidden treasures, we at It’s the Weekend have launched a weekly ‘shop local’ feature to celebrate, support and showcase our local traders.

What better place to start than the historic Pontypool Indoor Market located in a Grade II listed building dating back to around 1893.

In today’s market, many veteran traders remain alongside newly-opened stores providing a range of produce, products and services.

Lisa Klier of Bubblicious Bath Time opened in June 2017 selling a range of colourful cosmetics alongside setting up a website to promote traders and events.

The trader used to run a clothes shop in Abertillery and states she loves the market and atmosphere with traders working to “push the market anyway they can”.

“It’s a Victorian building but we want people to come here and to make this the place they want to shop,” she said.

Brigette Vaughan, of B’s Craft, opened in November 2017 selling handmade and upcycled jewellery and said the market attracts shoppers from as far as Abergavenny and Newport.

Another new trader Caroline Owen of T-lighted, has been in the market for six months selling intricate paintings burned into wood through the process of pyrography.

“It started as a hobby about 18 months ago and I love it here. I have spent all my working life in factories, so I decided to do something I enjoy rather than working to pay the bills,” she said.

Sarah Atkinson, of Food 4 You 2 Go, has been trading for nine years and said “it’s the customers that make it.

“I have a loyal base of customers and people come to me most days of the week. I’m lucky that I have a good following, my prices are really good and probably the best in town," she said.

Penrhiwgyngi Farm Bakery opened in the market last year providing a selection of warming soups, homemade pies and pastries and freshly baked bread.

Cornish Family Bears was another 2017 addition run by Varteg residents Miranda and Pete Cornish selling collectible bears, mugs, figurines, fragrant candles and coins.

The pair turned their hobby and passion into a fully functioning business venture and offer something for everyone, including dedicated collectors.

Shoppers looking for fresh produce can stop by NY Fruit & Veg, Randell’s Butchers or Phil’s Pantry, grab flowers from the Market Garden and Sunflower, books from Deb’s book shop, jewellery from Blingo or B’s Crafts or vintage vinyls from ‘Saving Vinyl Music’.

Gaynor James of babywear store Individuality has been in the market for 11 years and recently went into business with veteran Pontypool market jeweller Graham Grisbrook sharing rent and space.

The trader, who was also elected as Pontypool’s ward councillor last year, said “there aren’t many empty stores left” due to the incentives offered by Torfaen council and that it is the customers and community that have led her to make the market her home for so long.

“There’s a big variation of traders which are different to the high street and selling lots of different goods. There is a massive community, and everyone pulls together and has a laugh,” she said.

“It’s good to know your regulars and it’s a lovely market and town. I wouldn’t want to move my shop anywhere else.”

For more information, visit pontypoolmarkettraders.co.uk or search ‘Pontypool Indoor Market’ on Facebook.