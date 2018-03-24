Adolf Hitler’s deputy was Rudolf Hess, who could often be seen walking in his shadow. But Hess’ once mighty position crumbled, with the prominent Nazi being held as a detainee in Gwent. Reporter TOMOS POVEY writes.

HE was one of the most infamous and hated men the world has ever seen - with millions of people rejoicing at news of his death 31 years ago this year.

Rudolf Hess served as deputy führer of the Nazi Party and was later vilified for his role in crimes against peace.

Many works have been written on the prominent Nazi - but an often over-looked fact was three of his years were spent living in Monmouthshire.

Before this, he had been viewed as a rising star in Nazi Germany.

Despite popular belief, Hess was not born inside Germany but actually in Egypt in 1894.

He studied German in Alexandria and moved to Germany shortly afterwards.

At the outbreak of World War One, he decided to enlist in the German armed forces and fought at the Battle of Ypres.

After the war, Hess continued his studies and matriculated to the University of Munich.

As a student Hess was introduced to professor Karl Haushofer whose concept of Lebensraum - meaning ‘living space’ – he became familiar with and would later become a key pillar in Nazi ideology.

Hess’ long-held loyalty to Hitler crystallised after listening to the latter’s speech at a rally in 1920.

Hitler’s faith in Hess can be witnessed in 1924 when he dictated his hate-fuelled autobiography - Mein Kampf – to him.

After the Nazis swept to power in 1933, Hess’ devotion to Hitler paid off as he was made deputy führer. Interestingly Hess would be the sole occupant of the title.

The deputy führer often appeared at Hitler’s side at various rallies and engagements.

The true intent of the Nazi Party began shortly after 1933 when it turned its attention to persecuting certain groups in German society.

Hess’ ill-famed and racist views were evident with his department’s decision to help draft the infamous Nuremberg Laws of 1935.

The laws had devastating and far-reaching effects for Jews in Germany; marriages between Jews and non-Jews were outlawed as well as non-Aryans being deprived of their citizenship.

Soon, Hess would even represent and appear on Hitler’s behalf at functions and rallies. It was obvious to many in the Nazi regime that he was gaining greater influence.

But Hess’ shine came off abruptly in 1941, when he made an audacious flight to the UK during the midst of World War Two.

The exact reason for this dramatic flight to the UK is not fully understood. Yet, some historians argue that, after being sidestepped by Hitler and falling out of favour with the Nazi hierarchy, he wished to enter peace negotiations with Britain, hoping to be seen as a national hero.

But Hess’ plane crashed in Scotland and, after a failed assassination attempt, he was then moved to Wales.

From 1942 to 1945 Hess was kept in the idyllic countryside town of Abergavenny.

The-then 47-year-old spent captivity at Maindiff Court Military Hospital and POW Reception Centre.

The facility is believed to have been chosen because of its security and seclusion.

The former Nazi leader was given his own room but was guarded at all times.

During his time there, it is reported that Hess - who had mental health problems - had even attempted suicide.

However, some sources state that despite his former position, Hess had a great degree of freedom and enjoyed his time in Abergavenny.

He was allowed on countryside walks and on at least one occasion visited the Skirrid.

Former journalist Mike Buckingham, who worked for the Argus from 1986 to 2012, said he met people who had met Hess’ guards.

He said: “I spoke directly with people, who had known Hess’ guards. These people informed me that Hess would have one guard with him always.

“It later transpired that Hess was generous to that one guard in particular.

“It seems that Hess put the guard at ease. They would visit castles, especially in Usk, and the surrounding area.

“He was treated well when he was here in Wales and seemed to enjoy it.”

But he added: “Of course when he was moved to Spandau that all changed.”

Following Germany’s surrender in May 1945, Hess faced charges as a war criminal.

He was sent to stand trial before the International Military Tribunal and arrived in Nuremberg later that year.

Hess, alongside other prominent Nazis including Herman Goering and Albert Speer, stood before the court, accused of crimes against peace.

Many of the other Nazi leaders – including Hitler, Goebbels and Himmler – had already committed suicide rather than stand trial.

Unsurprisingly, Hess was found guilty and was handed a life sentence, which he would serve at Spandau Prison.

The former deputy führer’s cronies had all died long ago. And with the death of chief architect Albert Speer in 1981, Hess had now outlived all other prominent Nazi leaders.

And at the ripe-old age of 93 Hess Hess was found hanging in August 1987.

His death was ruled as suicide. But family members continued to argue of the feasibility of how a 93-year-old man, who was in poor health, could hang himself.

Hess was the last in a line of people, who subscribed to a party which held vile and appalling views.

The death of this individual marked the end to a dark chapter in world history.