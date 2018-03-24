A PLAID Cymru-run Welsh Government would hold an independence referendum by 2030, one of the party's senior AMs has said.

Giving the final speech at Plaid's spring conference in Llangollen today, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Adam Price said the party was planning not just for the next Assembly Election in 2021, but also for the following one in 2026.

And among the pledges the party has made for the ten-year period are for a referendum on "the constitutional future of Wales", which will include a question on Welsh independence.

In his speech Mr Price said: "That is a referendum at that point in our history that we could win because we will have demonstrated at last what self-government could mean."

And, saying "there is nothing inevitable about Welsh poverty", Mr Price outlined a series of policy pledges to be introduced over the ten years following the 2021 election, including setting up a Welsh Olympics team and cricket team, improve transport links between the north and the south, ban non-recyclable plastic and diesel cars, and scrap tuition fees.

"We have to win for Wales, for democracy and for our future," he said.

"Because if Labour wins again and rules unchallenged for 30 years then everything we have won, everything we have fought for and everything we cherish is at risk.

"The stakes really are that painfully high."

He added: "This movement does not need a thousand would-be leaders. We have one. Get behind her "What we need is 10,000 citizens of a republic of the mind, of a Wales already free, that will march together as comrades in a great movement of ideas.

"Our enemies are poverty, ignorance, disease, cowardice and selfishness.

"The enemy of those enemies are you my friends and comrades and our place is by each other’s side.

"We march shoulder to shoulder, in lockstep together, or we do not march at all."

The party also pledged to create a National Care Service at the second day of its spring conference.

South Wales West AM Dai Lloyd said current arrangements around social care in Wales and across the UK are similar to how healthcare worked before the establishment of the NHS, with a "mish-mash" of different models.

“Social care doesn’t get the attention or funding it needs", he said.

Dr Lloyd, who is also a working GP, hit out at the "schism" between healthcare and social care, with social workers providing valuable services viewed with lower esteem than doctors and nurses, calling the system "absolute nonsense".

“We have devalued the concept of care which happens outside the NHS,” he said.

Mid and West Wales AM Simon Thomas also spoke during the second day of the conference, and pledged to create "an electric Wales".

He said Plaid Cymru would ban new diesel and petrol cars by 2030 an, introduce a Clean Air Act and set up infrastructure for electric cars, as well as bring back public drinking fountains.

"Wales has some of the worst air quality in the UK," he said.

"Cardiff and Port Talbot have higher particulate matter levels than Birmingham or Manchester, and a road in Caerphilly borough is the most polluted outside of London. We are the sick man of the UK."

He added: “Air pollution contributes to an estimated 2,000 deaths per year. Public Health Wales describes the situation as an urgent public health crisis, second only to smoking.

"It is up to us to start to do something about this inaction by Labour."

Meanwhile, excluded AM Neil McEvoy rallied support for a new group within Plaid Cymru aimed at tackling corruption.

Earlier this week, just days before the conference, the South Wales Central AM was excluded from the party for 18 months following complaints about his behaviour.

Although he was banned from attending the conference in Llangollen, he held a fringe meeting at a nearby hotel this afternoon, where he gave more details about a new group he has announced he will set up with the goals of individual, community and national sovereignty, while weeding out corruption and appealing to people who feel "left behind".

Describing the group, which will be set up as a private limited company and is yet to be named, Mr McEvoy said: “We’re not left, we’re not right, we’re not a bland centre”.

“What we need is equality of opportunity and that means ending nepotism and ending corruption in Cardiff Bay,” he said.

He added, despite his exclusion, he remained committed to Plaid Cymru and wanted to work from within it.

“It is part of our historic mission to be able to bring together all the people of Wales to be able to choose to be Welsh,” he said.

“Let’s look more at what we have in common rather than what divides us.”

But he added: "Plaid Cymru is not the party I joined.”

Mr McEvoy has vowed to appeal against his exclusion and has said he had asked for the hearing into his suspension to be delayed until after the conference.