RESIDENTS at a nursing home and primary school pupils spent quality time together last week thanks to an intergenerational project.

The Wales Co-Operative Centre rolled out Sharing and Caring Co-Op to Arthur Jenkins Care Home, in Blaenavon, last September.

Its aim is to improve the well-being of nursing home residents and primary school pupils by encouraging them to do activities together in hour-long sessions.

And on Friday more than 20 pupils from Blaenavon VC Heritage School visited the nursing home to interact with residents.

Joanne Bartlett, who works at Wales Co-operative Centre, said both the children and residents "enjoy" the project.

She said: “We have been working with the nursing home and the school.

“It improves their well-being.

"The children come to the nursing home once a month and the adults are like grandparents.

“They are learning a lot about the local industry and play games together. Everyone has fun.”

She added: "Because of the success of the project here we plan to roll it out to 12 other nursing homes."

Pupils from year four and six were eager to play games and listen to residents talk about how the area has changed over the years.

School technician Justin West said it is "fantastic" to see the bond grow between pupils and residents.

"In the beginning they were quite shy," said Mr West.

"But now they really enjoy each other's company.

"They have learned a lot from each other."

He added: "I think it is fantastic to see this project encourage the pupils to come here."

Resident Winifred Williams, who is 98, said she “loves” the project.

“Sometimes it can be quite boring sat here,” she said.

“But with this project there are a lot of children who are excited to see us.

“I have been talking about what Blaenavon was like years ago. And I have learnt a lot of what it is like now.”

And Arthur Jenkins Care Home manager Jane Saunders added: "It really does wonders between all people.

"It encourages the children to come here. It is lovely."