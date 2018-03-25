COMMUNITY groups from across Gwent are celebrating after receiving a share of a £75,000 funding pot.
Twenty-five groups flocked to Penallta House, Caerphilly on Saturday, hoping to win grants worth up to £5,000 in the Gwent High Sheriff's Community Fund ‘Your Voice Your Choice’.
But in order to secure a grant, each of the groups had to explain why they needed funding in a two-minute presentation in front of an audience, including the high sheriff of Gwent Kevin Thomas, the crime and police commissioner Jeff Cuthbert, the mayor of Newport Councillor David Fouweather and many more.
The winners were chosen by the audience and grants were given to 21 groups which “mentor and inspire young people to fulfil their potential”.
The £75,000 was raised through a combination of fundraising as well as proceeds from crime money.
The high sheriff of Gwent said: “We aim to provide a safer environment and a better quality of life for the people of Gwent by supporting community-based initiatives which mentor and support young people.
“We have seen some inspirational presentations from the 25 shortlisted groups. Congratulations to all groups who were successful today.”
Seven Newport groups were successful in receiving funding.
Youf Gang was awarded £5,000 to be spent on running a Monday night sports club, as well as a range of activities throughout the year, including canoeing, white water rafting and archery.
Chairman Richy Davies said he was “delighted” with the funding.
“This funding will help us a lot,” he said.
“The lads are happy with it and so am I.
“Youf Gang group will benefit from the £5,000.”
Newport dance group G-Expressions also secured the top amount of funding.
Team member Loren Henry said: “We operate from the University of South Wales.
“It will help us deliver our dance programme this year for different levels.
“We have done well.”
Torfaen Community projects were also successful in securing funds, having received a combined total of £18,240.
Groups in Monmouthshire received a combined total £10,550.
And groups in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent also received a combined totals of £4,200 and £14,934 respectively.
List of winners:
Blaenau Gwent:
Abertillery Youth Club - £5,000
Ebbw Valley Brass - £4934
N2T Youth - £5,000
Caerphilly:
Cymru Creations - £4,200
Monmouthshire:
Dance Blast - £4,900
Vision of Hope with Animal Assisted Therapy - £3,000
2nd Caldicot Scouts - £970
Bridges Community Centre - £1680
Newport:
Maindee Festival Association - £660
Shaftesbury Youf Gang - £5,000
G-Expressions - £5,000
Malpas Cricket Club - £5,000
9th North Newport Brownies - £1560
Friends of Henllys Local Nature Reserve - £5,000
Faith Christian Center Uk - £4,000
Torfaen:
TOG’s Disabled Children’s Centre - £4,000
Parents of Play Information Torfaen (POPIT) - £4,000
3rd Pontypool St Cadocs Guides - £1790
Thornhill Art Club - £3450
Afon Youth - £5,000
Live Music Now Wales - £931
