COMMUNITY groups from across Gwent are celebrating after receiving a share of a £75,000 funding pot.

Twenty-five groups flocked to Penallta House, Caerphilly on Saturday, hoping to win grants worth up to £5,000 in the Gwent High Sheriff's Community Fund ‘Your Voice Your Choice’.

But in order to secure a grant, each of the groups had to explain why they needed funding in a two-minute presentation in front of an audience, including the high sheriff of Gwent Kevin Thomas, the crime and police commissioner Jeff Cuthbert, the mayor of Newport Councillor David Fouweather and many more.

The winners were chosen by the audience and grants were given to 21 groups which “mentor and inspire young people to fulfil their potential”.

The £75,000 was raised through a combination of fundraising as well as proceeds from crime money.

The high sheriff of Gwent said: “We aim to provide a safer environment and a better quality of life for the people of Gwent by supporting community-based initiatives which mentor and support young people.

“We have seen some inspirational presentations from the 25 shortlisted groups. Congratulations to all groups who were successful today.”

Seven Newport groups were successful in receiving funding.

Youf Gang was awarded £5,000 to be spent on running a Monday night sports club, as well as a range of activities throughout the year, including canoeing, white water rafting and archery.

Chairman Richy Davies said he was “delighted” with the funding.

“This funding will help us a lot,” he said.

“The lads are happy with it and so am I.

“Youf Gang group will benefit from the £5,000.”

Newport dance group G-Expressions also secured the top amount of funding.

Team member Loren Henry said: “We operate from the University of South Wales.

“It will help us deliver our dance programme this year for different levels.

“We have done well.”

Torfaen Community projects were also successful in securing funds, having received a combined total of £18,240.

Groups in Monmouthshire received a combined total £10,550.

And groups in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent also received a combined totals of £4,200 and £14,934 respectively.

List of winners:

Blaenau Gwent:

Abertillery Youth Club - £5,000

Ebbw Valley Brass - £4934

N2T Youth - £5,000

Caerphilly:

Cymru Creations - £4,200

Monmouthshire:

Dance Blast - £4,900

Vision of Hope with Animal Assisted Therapy - £3,000

2nd Caldicot Scouts - £970

Bridges Community Centre - £1680

Newport:

Maindee Festival Association - £660

Shaftesbury Youf Gang - £5,000

G-Expressions - £5,000

Malpas Cricket Club - £5,000

9th North Newport Brownies - £1560

Friends of Henllys Local Nature Reserve - £5,000

Faith Christian Center Uk - £4,000

Torfaen:

TOG’s Disabled Children’s Centre - £4,000

Parents of Play Information Torfaen (POPIT) - £4,000

3rd Pontypool St Cadocs Guides - £1790

Thornhill Art Club - £3450

Afon Youth - £5,000

Live Music Now Wales - £931