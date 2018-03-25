A PLAID Cymru-run Welsh Government would hold an independence referendum by 2030, one of the party’s senior AMs has said.

Giving the final speech at Plaid’s spring conference in Llangollen on Saturday, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr AM Adam Price said the party was planning not just for the next Assembly Election in 2021, but also for the following one in 2026.

And among the pledges the party has made for the ten-year period are for a referendum on “the constitutional future of Wales”, which will include a question on Welsh independence, to be held.

In his speech Mr Price said: “That is a referendum at that point in our history that we could win because we will have demonstrated at last what self-government could mean.”

Saying “there is nothing inevitable about Welsh poverty”, Mr Price outlined a series of policy pledges to be introduced over the ten years following the 2021 election, including setting up a Welsh Olympics team and cricket team, improving transport links between the north and the south, banning non-recyclable plastic and diesel cars, and scrapping tuition fees.

“We have to win for Wales, for democracy and for our future,” he said.

“Because if Labour wins again and rules unchallenged for 30 years then everything we have won, everything we have fought for and everything we cherish is at risk.

“The stakes really are that painfully high.”

He added: “This movement does not need 1,000 would-be leaders. We have one. Get behind her.

“What we need is 10,000 citizens of a republic of the mind, of a Wales already free, that will march together as comrades in a great movement of ideas. Our enemies are poverty, ignorance, disease, cowardice and selfishness.

“The enemy of those enemies are you, my friends and comrades, and our place is by each other’s side. We march shoulder to shoulder in lockstep together, or we do not march at all.”