EASTER is on its way - and so too is another spell of cold weather that will make for chilly days over the holiday.

The forecast from the Met Office is for temperatures to remain firmly in single figures during the day from the middle of this week, and the dreaded wind chill factor is likely to make it feel even more unseasonal.

Frosts cannot be ruled out, and temperatures during the night over Easter are at times set to be 1C at best.

The forecast for Newport, Abergavenny, and the rest of Gwent is for the temperature to be around 5C on the morning of Wednesday March 28, with the wind likely to make it feel more like 1C.

It is likely to feel as chilly through most of Wednesday evening and into Thursday lunchtime, with similarly cold evenings and early mornings forecast for Good Friday, Easter Saturday, and Easter Sunday.

Though it will feel slightly warmer on Easter Monday, it is all relative - morning temperatures will be at 6-7C but feel like 3-4C, and there is a greater chance of rain.

There are currently no weather warnings in place.