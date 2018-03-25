A FARMER has been left devastated after thieves reportedly stole around £18,000 worth of equipment.

Thieves are reported to have stolen a hog roast van, motorbike,quad bike, tools and other farm equipment from Blaun-cwm Farm in Trefil, near Tredegar.

Farmer Mark Jones said the theft, reported to police, happened at around midnight on Friday.

He said the theft has left him feeling at "rock bottom."

"I left at around 10.30pm and they must have watched me go back to my house," he said.

"The fact they watched me has left me feeling on edge.

"I am shocked and I feel empty."

Mr Jones said he fears the theft will hit the business hard.

Earlier this month Mr Jones had used his tractor to help people stranded in the snow in Tredegar and Ebbw Vale.

Friend Leon Cale said: "Just a few weeks ago he was helping out people in the snow off his own back.

"For this to have happened now is dreadful."

Mr Jones wished to thank those who have offered help. An appeal on Facebook has been shared more than 7,000 times.

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.