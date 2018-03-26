TWO runners who will take part in April's Newport Marathon are making great strides in their training thanks to expert mentoring from star Josh Griffiths.

The first British finisher of the 2017 London Marathon, and current Gold Coast Commonwealth Games competitor, the 23-year-old Welshman has been helping Steve Evans and Rhydian Jones push the pace.

The pair, who work for manufacturing and engineering firm, Morgan Marine, based in Llandybie, Carmarthenshire, will lace up in April to raise money for charity Ty Hafan. Steve said: “Rhydian and I are both looking forward to the Newport Marathon and we are very fortunate to have so much support from all quarters. Josh is from my home village and is keen to support other athletes and has been very generous."

To support the duo in their Newport Marathon bid for Ty Hafan, on 29 April, please donate via Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rhydianandstevemarathon