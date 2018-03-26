A MAN has been taken to hospital this morning after a van fire in Bettws.
A spokeswoman from Gwent Police said: "At approximately 9am this morning we received a report of a vehicle fire on Monnow Way, Bettws.
"Emergency services attended the scene and the male driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
The incident has also affected Newport Bus services.
*Customer notice* Police incident in Bettws both 15/16 services will be operating Via Lambourne way until further notice thank you— Newport Bus (@NewportBus) March 26, 2018
