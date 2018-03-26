A GWENT woman and her sisters appeared on a popular TV programme today to promote a project at raising awareness of mental health for men after their father took his own life three years ago.

Georgina Titley and her sisters Adrienne and Channon Titley-Baker went on ITV's This Morning to help promote Project 84.

The show announced it would be supporting the project - which was set up by the charity Campaign Against Miserable Living (CALM) - at the beginning of the show.

Project 84 features 84 life-size sculptures (placed on the roof of the This Morning studio and on ITV's HQ) to raise awareness of figures which show that 84 men take their own lives every week in the UK.

One of the figures on the show is designed to look like the Titley sisters' father Paul, who took his own life in 2015.

The sisters spoke about what the experience meant for them and their family, with 29-year-old Georgina saying that "more men need to speak up".

Speaking about her father, Miss Titley said: "It was completely unexpected. He was the joker, the funny one, he would always be making people laugh. Nobody knew what he was going through.

"He was such a fantastic father to us."

ITV's support of the campaign aims to initiate a conversation around male suicide and provide support to those that may be struggling with their mental health.

Miss Titley has been raising awareness of male suicide since her father's death. She has since set up the Facebook page In Loving Memory of Paul Andrew Titley to try and help to change people's perceptions on how men should act and to encourage more men to open up about their emotions.

The 29-year-old is also hoping to set up a petition to encourage schools to incorporate mental health into the curriculum.

Speaking to the South Wales Argus, Miss Titley said: "It would make such a difference if it was in the curriculum. It would help to be educated in how to react, respond and listen - not only to what people are saying but what they aren't saying. It would help children learn how to express emotions and reach out to others. That's the only way people are going to grow up thinking it is okay."

For more information on Project 84, visit www.thecalmzone.net