A BBC cooking show has been partly filmed in Newport.

In the new BBC Wales series, Samantha Evans and Shauna Guinn hit the road to celebrate the achievements of community champions across Wales.

Sam and Shauna’s Big Cook-Out uses food to bring together the whole community, with each cook-out seeing Sam and Shauna - Wales’ best known barbecue chefs - host huge parties to reward the work of a variety of organisations and individuals. They start by showing how to prepare the feasts on a small scale before upscaling to feed hundreds at large cook-outs.

The four part series will also see the pair share a selection of the recipes that have made them such a hit and in 2015 saw their Hang Fire business crowned ‘Best Street Food’ at the BBC Food and Farming Awards.

From picanha steak with chimichurri to spatchcock chicken in Alabama white barbecue sauce, all their recipes can be replicated at home.

“Making this show is a dream come true for Shauna and me,” said Mr Evans. “It embodies what we truly love about food and is essentially why we started our own catering business five years ago; food as the focus of a communal gathering.

"We witnessed many community barbecues in the States and fell in love with this way of showing community spirit. It’s now our chance to give back to groups of people who volunteer their time for their own communities, and help them put on their own Big Cook-Out.”

Sam and Shauna’s Big Cook-Out will air on BBC One Wales on every Monday between April 9 and 30 at 7.30pm.