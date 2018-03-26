NEW standards were dedicated at a special service at St Michael's Church in Abertillery.

Around 120 people, including several dignitaries, attended the joint service for the Royal British Legion and Royal Welsh Comrades Association Abertillery branches at St Michael's Church in Abertillery on Sunday.

At the service old standards were laid and the new standards dedicated at the service led by the Rev Mike Parker.

Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent Brigadier Robert Aitken was among those in attendance along with assembly member Alun Davies and chairman of the Gwent Royal British Legion Steve Pennells.

Abertillery and Llanhilleth community council awarded grants of £2,000 to the legion and £1,800 to the comrades association for the new standards.

Geoff Nash, chairman of Royal British Legion Abertillery and treasurer at the Royal Welsh Comrades said: "The service was brilliant, it could not have gone better.

"We had a good turn-out, with around 120 people attending."