THE minimum target for responses of less than eight minutes for ‘red’ emergency ambulance calls in Gwent was missed in February for the first time in almost two years.

The increasing demands of the busiest winter on record for the NHS in Wales hit hardest for the ambulance service in the Gwent area last month.

‘Red’ calls are so classified for injuries or illness deemed immediately life threatening. Last month, 61.4 per cent of such calls received in Gwent, received an -on-scene response inside eight minutes. The target is a minimum 65 per cent.

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area was the only one of Gwent was the only one of seven in Wales where the target was missed. The last time it was missed in Gwent was in March 2016.

There were 355 ‘red’ calls in Gwent in February that resulted in an on-scene response, and 218 (61.4 per cent) were achieved within eight minutes.

December (421) and January (425) were busier months for the ambulance service in terms of ‘red’ calls in Gwent, though the target was met in each.

One of the complicating factors last month however, was that A&E departments became increasingly busy, and this can have a detrimental effect on patients’ handover times at hospitals.

A measure of how much busier this winter has been for the ambulance service in Gwent is in the amount of ‘red’ calls during December-February. There have been 1201 this time around, compared to 1020 in winter 2016/17, a 15 per cent increase.