More than 700 jobseekers attended a recruitment day held by CAF for the company's new manufacturing facility being built at the Celtic Business Park site in Newport, South Wales.

The day, which was hosted by Coleg Gwent’s City of Newport Campus, was the first open event for potential employees to put themselves forward for the 300 jobs the factory will create.

Of the 700-plus people who streamed into the campus Main Hall over six-and-a-half hours, 631 filled out a formal expression of interest application form for a wide variety of managerial, technical and operator roles including logistics specialists, administrative personnel, skilled technicians, production operatives and engineers.

Successful applicants will be invited to meet the CAF recruitment team for face-to-face interviews, with others invited to attend group assessment days.

Graham Taylor, chief operating officer CAF Rolling Stock UK, described the response to the recruitment day as 'tremendous'.

He said: "I tried not to have a preconceived idea of how many people might turn up but, truth be told, it went well beyond any expectations.

"Best of all, those who attended had exactly the kind of skill sets or transferrable skills we are seeking. The calibre of candidates was extremely high, and I am confident that we can fill the vast majority - if not all - the roles at the new manufacturing facility by drawing on the talents of the local area."

Gary Handley, director of City of Newport Campus, Coleg Gwent, said: “We are thrilled that the CAF recruitment event went so well and attracted such high numbers, and we are looking forward to working with CAF in this partnership to help promote the new roles to students and members of the local community.”

Jessica Morden, Labour MP for Newport East, Jayne Bryant, Labour Assembly Member for Newport West and Mayor of Newport Cllr David Fouweather all supported the event - speaking to members of the CAF recruitment team and jobseekers.

Ms Morden mentioned attending the event and CAF 'bringing high-quality jobs' to the constituency in her speech as part of the annual debate on Welsh Affairs in The House of Commons that same evening.

Structural work on CAF's new factory is now complete and fitting out the plant is underway in time for production to commence this autumn. The ground-breaking project will build suburban and metro trains, high-speed trains and trams.