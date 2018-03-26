A MOTHER and daughter who tricked brides-to-be by telling them “hand-made and bespoke” wedding dresses ordered from a Newport boutique were actually cheap imports from China have been spared jail.

Wedding shop owner Melanie Bishop, of Cefn Cwrt House, Oakdale, and her mum Patricia, of The Barn House, Oakdale, wept in the dock after the judge told them they would not going to be sent to prison.

They appeared for sentencing after telling 13 brides they were buying couture gowns for their big day.

Prosecutor Lee Reynolds said some customers who went to AnnaSara Bridal in Commercial Street for bridal dresses costing up to £1,000 were misled into believing they would be getting gowns made by seamstresses in the UK.

What they were getting, if at all as nine brides never received their dresses, were “inferior, mass produced” goods with ‘Made in China’ labels still left on some.

In total, the mother, 60, and daughter, 36, jointly pleaded guilty to 14 counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice between March 2015 and April 2016, with each pleading guilty to a further two individual charges of engaging in unfair commercial practice.

Ben Rich, mitigating for both defendants, said the pair “expressed great regret and remorse” and that Melanie had made a “number of suicide attempts” and that Patricia had health problems following a heart attack.

Cardiff Crown Court heard, Judge Jeremy Jenkins sentenced the pair to six months in prison, suspended for 15 months.

The case followed an investigation by Newport Trading Standards.