TWO teenage girls missing from Malvern in Worcestershire since Saturday, may be together, and one has links with Cwmbran.

Alice Laws and Sommer Boyce, both 14, who were last seen in Malvern on Saturday afternoon, may be together, and West Mercia Police are seeking information.

Alice is described as being white, 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder length light brown hair and blue eyes. She has a Welsh accent. She was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit.

Sommer is described as white, slim, with shoulder length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and Nike trainers, and may be carrying a large bag.

Alice is known to visit Cwmbran, and Sommer may be with her.

Anyone who sees them, or has any information on their whereabouts, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting reference 324s of March 24 2018.