SOME of the biggest hits of the 90s will be brought to life at a revival concert in Cardiff featuring a host of popular names.

The StepBack 90s Concert – which takes place at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on Sunday 14th October - will feature performances from Peter Andre, 5ive, S Club, B*Witched, Blazin’ Squad, Booty Luv, Big Brovaz and East 17.

One thousand early bird tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (March 30), while general sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 13.

The show is being promoted by Showtime Promotions, who are experiencing growing demand for nostalgia concerts around the UK.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Promotions, said: “The 90s was a golden era for pop music and we have put together a top quality line-up featuring artists who released some of the biggest hits of the decade.

“Peter Andre’s Mysterious Girl, 5ive’s Keep On Movin’ and B*Witched’s C’Est La Vie are just some of the iconic anthems that generations will be able to enjoy at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff.

“This is an era of music that really unites generations. We’re looking forward to seeing 90s kids reminiscing and young people of today discovering what the music scene was like 20 years ago.

“Each of our acts puts on a spectacular live show and having them perform one after another is going to be an experience our audiences won’t forget.”

A limited number of early-bird tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am costing £35 plus fees. General sale tickets are released on Friday, April 13, 9am costing £45 plus fees.

To buy tickets call the box office on 029 2022 4488, visit motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk or www.stepbackconcerts.co.uk