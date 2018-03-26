THE chairman of a hospice is appealing for 125 people to get involved in a special fundraising appeal.

The 125 Appeal has already raised thousands for the amazing work done at St David’s Hospice Care.

The fundraising appeal in aid of the Newport based hospice, was launched to mark the 125th anniversary of the South Wales Argus.

The hospice’s chairman Malgwyn Davies has embarked on a challenge to get 125 people to raise money for the appeal.

He said: “I’m not a person that normally asks people for money. It’s not my expertise, but a friend said he has been reading the Argus and his mother was supported by St David’s and said it was a great appeal.

“He suggested that I have an appeal, and I am trying to get to people that do not normally support St David’s and get them to help us.”

Mr Davies has seen the work done at the hospice first hand. They care for more than 3,200 patients and families every year, at a cost of more than £7.5 million.

He said: “When I retired 12 years ago I wanted to do voluntary work and I used to take patients to St David’s day centre in my car.

“We get reports and comments from families and people will speak to us about their experience of the hospice at our AGMs. The stories send shivers down the back of your neck.

“I am in awe of the people who work at the hospice because it’s not work I could do. The way that they help people, and not just in the hospice in Malpas, but in people’s homes.”

The 125 Appeal aims to raise money to help with these huge costs. We want to raise money to help with the different work that the St David’s Hospice Care does in our community.

Mr Davies recently completed 125 months on the hospice’s board and is aiming to get 125 people or organisations to donate £125 each.

However, he says he would be grateful for any donations to the appeal.

“We have to raise through charitable donations millions of pound every year and what I hope to raise is just a drop in the ocean, but everything adds up.

“The appeal has raised awareness of the hospice, it has lifted our profile tremendously.”

Donations can be made online to the appeal at justgiving.com/fundraising/chairmans125appeal

If you would like to get involved then you can register your interest at http://stdavidshospicecare.org/get-in-touch/

In return we will publicise and cover your event to help maximise the amount of money you raise.