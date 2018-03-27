A NEW mum has applauded the launch of a scheme which encourages businesses to provide a friendly environment for breastfeeding women.

Several premises have already signed up to Newport City Council’s “Breastfeeding Welcome” initiative which was launched today at Horton’s Coffee house in Millennium Walk.

From tomorrow (Tuesday, March 27) Tiny Rebel, the Riverfront and Mrs T’s in Beechwod Park will join Horton’s in displaying a purple logo to encourage breastfeeding on their premises.

Council staff held training sessions at participating businesses last week on the Equality Act 2010, which made it illegal in England and Wales to discriminate against breastfeeding mothers.

New mum Moira Wooles, 36, of Liswerry, said she has always felt comfortable breastfeeding her 11-week-old son, Lucas, in public.

“I’ve never had any really bad experiences, but I have noticed furtive glance thrown in my direction,” she explained.

“When you’re a first-time mum it’s nice to know there are places that are encouraging you to be comfortable while breastfeeding.

“Having that badge makes people more comfortable and it could help foster communities among new mums.

“In 2018 shouldn’t be a question mark over it. I know friends who say their mums had to go home when they needed to breastfeed, which is just ridiculous.”

Owner of Horton’s, Gavin Horton, 41, added: “Mums’ have a right to feed their babies wherever they are and if a customer was to complain about it happening they would be the ones asked to leave.”

Cllr David Mayer, cabinet member for community and resources, signed off the scheme last week as part of a wider effort to tackle obesity, with studies showing breastfed children are less likely to be obese later in life.

“While it is illegal to discriminate against those who want to breastfeed in public places, we don’t want mothers and their families to feel tolerated or pushed into a corner,” he said.

“It is important that they can carry out this most natural of functions in an environment that is both welcoming and friendly.”

A list of participating premises can be found on the council website at www.newport.gov.uk/en/Care-Support/Children-and-families/Breastfeeding-welcome.aspx.