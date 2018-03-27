A GROUP of final year podiatry students are offering their services at a charity for homeless people in Newport city centre to help tackle the physical problems that arise from homelessness.

Podiatrists are healthcare professionals who have been trained to prevent, diagnose, treat and rehabilitate abnormal conditions of the feet and lower limbs. The group of podiatry students from Cardiff Met visited the Eden Gate drop-in centre with a qualified member of academic staff and a member of staff from Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Natalie Pitman, one of the volunteer podiatry students, said: "When many people are asked to consider the health issues homeless people experience, mental health problems and drug and alcohol abuse usually come to mind first. But not many would consider just what living on the streets can do to their feet, and how serious the problem can get.

"Imagine if your feet got wet, and you weren't able to dry them, or your socks. Imagine if you were unable to change those socks and shoes for weeks, even months, rarely having the chance to take them off."

The students offered to wash people's feet in warm soapy water, dried them with clean towels, cut their nails and filed away any hard skin or corns. They were also able to provide clean socks and thermal shoe liners thanks to some generous clothes and toiletry donations from their course mates.

The group is planning to go back later in March and every six weeks after this to ensure continuity of care.