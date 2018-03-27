UPDATE 9.15am

The road has now re-opened.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 7.25am, officers were called to Caerleon Road in Newport, close to the junction with Stafford Road, to reports of a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles.

"Caerleon Road was temporarily closed in both directions due to debris and vehicles in the carriageway. No serious injuries were reported."

---------

A NEWPORT road is closed and there is slow traffic because of a two car crash.

The accident happened at around 7am this morning on the B4596 between St Julian's Avenue and the M4.

The road is closed from the Spar shop to the M4 roundabout.

The accident is affecting Newport bus services 26AC, 27/28, 29B and the 60 to Monmouth.

Traffic is also queueing traffic on the exit ramp on the M4 both ways at J24 A449.

More follows.