THE new inpatient unit at the St David's Hospice Care headquarters in Newport is on the shortlist for a top architecture prize.

The 15-bed unit, completed at a cost of £5 million and opened last year is among six buildings to have been shortlisted for the Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) Welsh Architecture Awards 2018.

Already a winner of a commendation at the recent Civic Trust Awards, the unit - by Worcester-based KKE Architects - has quickly become a flagship project for the wider hospice movement in the UK, attracting interest and visitors from organisations inspired by the vision behind it.

St David's Hospcie Care chief executive Emma Saysell has spoken of the aim of creating a haven of "peace, tranquillity, and excellence in care", and the RSAW shortlist citation is fulsome in its praise, stating:

"This sensitive new in-patient unit is located on a steep site within amenity land, and between housing estates, on the edge of Newport.

"The building’s layout is designed to give optimal views and aspects for each of the individual patient bedrooms, which front onto a levelled garden area with impressive views towards the Brecon Beacons.

"The building houses fifteen bedrooms for patients who are at end-of-life or suffering from life-limiting conditions, and many of them are also coping with disability.

"Therefore, the majority of the accommodation along with support spaces (including clinical offices, bathrooms, sluices and social areas) are organised on one floor.

"The ground level has been carefully calculated and is retained with local stone gabions to create level access throughout, and an outside terrace for the café. Each bedroom has large bi-fold doors that allow the feeling of being outside, even for those too vulnerable to go fully outside."

Also shortlisted are: Brook House, in Roath Mill Gardens, Cardiff; Crud Yr Allt, in Whitchurch, Cardiff; the University of Bangor Arts and Innovation Centre; Yr Ysgwrn, near Trawsfynydd, Gwynedd; and Ysgol Bae Baglan, Port Talbot.

"The calibre of the projects was impressive and as a jury we had a tough job narrowing down the entries to produce the 2018 shortlist. Wales can be proud of all of these buildings," said Jonathan Adams, chairman of the RSAW jury.

All shortlisted buildings will be visited by the regional jury, comprising two architects and a non-architect lay assessor, in the coming weeks, with the winning buildings announced on May 31.

The award winners will then be considered for a Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) National Award.