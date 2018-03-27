RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information after a dead French Bulldog was found on a grass verge in Newport.

The dog was found at Fleetwood Close and discovered at around 9pm on Sunday evening (March 25). The member of public who found the dog took him to a nearby vets, who subsequently contacted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Emma Smith said: “This is such a sad incident where a French Bulldog, believed to be around one-year-old, was found dead.

“He is brown all over, apart from a white neck and he didn’t have a microchip or collar, which means we are unable to find out who he belongs to.

“He had his right ear missing and has puncture wounds all over him - some under his front legs and others around his neck.

“I’m concerned about the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death and would like to hear from anyone who may know what has happened or where he has come from.

“His owners may well be searching all over for him as he has gone missing.”

RSPCA Cymru is urging anyone with information about this dog to contact the charity’s inspectorate appeal line – 0300 123 8018 with all calls treated in confidence.