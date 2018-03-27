A TEENAGER will be jetting off to America this summer to represent Wales at an international beauty pageant.

Mia-Rose Lewis from Newbridge was a named Miss Teen Galaxy Wales at an event in Chorley on Friday.

The 18-year-old said: “I can’t quite put into words how surreal it still seems.

“I am so overwhelmed and can’t begin to describe just how proud and honoured I feel to say that I am now Miss Teen Galaxy Wales. Winning meant that all my hard work had finally paid off, it was honestly the most rewarding feeling. “

She will now represent Wales at the international Galaxy pageant which will be held in Orlando, Florida in July.

Miss Lewis represented the Gwent region at the Teen Galaxy Wales final in 2017. She was determined to compete again this year, and came home with the title.

“I first entered the competition back in May 2016,” Miss Lewis said.

“I have been making appearances and raising money for charity from the until the 2017 competition held place in 2017 where I was very fortunate to place first runner up.

“As soon as I came home from the competition I re-entered for this year’s finals and have been working hard since April last year.

“In the lead to the competition finalists can use their title as a platform to raise awareness for causes they are passionate about, and raise money for charities close to their heart. Everything you do can be shared with the judges on the day of the final.”

At Christmas Miss Lewis did 24 different acts of kindness as part of her charity work, including bringing gifts to children at the Royal Gwent hospital dressed as an elf and also visited local nursing homes.

She was appointed Blackwood’s young ambassador in 2016 and switched on the town’s Christmas lights.

She is now preparing for the next stage of the competition and will be accompanied by other pageant winners from across the world.

You can follow Miss Lewis' progress at www.facebook.com/missteengwentgalaxy.