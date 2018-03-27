NEWPORT’S city centre gift card is the perfect present for your loved ones at Easter.

The Newport Now Gift Card – organised and funded by the Newport Now Business Improvement District – can be spent on more than 70 city centre businesses. These include shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and theatres.

Friars Walk anchor store Debenhams is the latest to accept the card, with Newport City Council being the latest large employer to support the gift card, buying a substantial number to use as rewards or benefits for its staff.

Kevin Ward, manager of Newport Now BID, said: “The gift card continues to prove extremely popular since its launch at the end of last year.

“More than £6,000-worth of cards have been sold so far and all of that money will be spent in the city centre.

“We are able to track where and when each card is spent, and we know more than £2,000 has been spent across 30 different city centre businesses so far.

“Debenhams coming on board is a big boost to the scheme.

“We’ve seen some good sales as we move towards the Easter break, and the gift card really is the perfect Easter present for people who want to support the city centre and its businesses.”

To find out more, visit newportgiftcard.co.uk