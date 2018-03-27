AN INFORMATION centre has opened its doors in Monmouth.

Nursing home Fox Hunters is set to open in Westgate, Abergavenny later this year and to give people more information a centre has opened in Cross Street, Abergavenny.

Reverend Chris Walters officially opened The Dormy Care Centre on Monday, March 5.

Managing director of Dormy Care Helen Maiello, who was at the unveiling, said: “We are thrilled that our new flagship home will be in Abergavenny and look forward to welcoming everyone through its doors in November.

"Our information centre, which is now open at 47, Cross Street, will showcase what we are offering and our friendly team will be able to give advice and support to anyone who may be looking to live or work with us.”