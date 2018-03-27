A CITY MP has admitted accidentally tweeting “Corbyn jews” to over 22,000 followers as he spoke in defence of the under-fire Labour leader.

The tweet was sent as accusations of anti-Semitism directed at Jeremy Corbyn and his party surfaced this month.

Newport West MP Paul Flynn, 83, explained he meant to type the words into Twitter’s search bar, but accidentally published them in a style reminiscent of former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls, who famously tweeted his own name in April 2011.

The Labour MP said: “It was entirely accidental. I was in a restaurant and didn’t have any signal.

“I’ve known Jeremy Corbyn for 40 years and I know there is not a racist or anti-Semitic atom in his body.

“We [the Labour party] are just damaging ourselves because of divisions in the party.

“The real danger is that we’re really at the mercy of people who can secretly spend hundreds and millions of pounds trying to manipulate our hopes and fears in a way that’s entirely secretive.

“Before we have another election or referendum we need an entirely new set of rules where the activities of people using online bots and algorithms can be policed.”