POET John Cooper Clarke has been forced to cancel his performance at the Riverfront in Newport for a second time.

The Bard of Salford was due to take the stage this coming Thursday, March 29, itself a rescheduling of an appearance originally set for March 2 that was postponed due to snow.

This time around it is illness that has caused the cancellation, his management reporting that he is "currently laid low at home, with a bad cold virus".

The statement continues: "He doesn't feel he will be well enough to deliver a show for you on Thursday. John is gutted - and given that the weather curtailed the original gig, he's even more upset. He hates missing gigs.

"John sincerely apologises for the further inconvenience and disappointment and hopes you are able to make the re-rescheduled show."

The new date for the show is Thursday July 19. Tickets and seat numbers remain valid for that date, but refunds will be available Until June 15 for those who cannot make it.