WALES' new system of organ donation, based on opting out instead of opting in, has brought improvements in consent rates, an independent study concludes.

The consent rate for cases under the new system - introduced in December 2015 - was 64 per cent in the first 18 months, according to Bangor University reseachers.

They reviewed all 205 potential organ donors in Wales in the first 18 months, of which 182 were eligible to be a donor under the new system. This assumes that if a person has not expressed a decision in their lifetime, they have no objection to being a donor.

Detailed experiences were also shared by 85 family members concerning 60 people who were potential or actual organ donors.

Of the 205, 46 had not registered a decision verbally or on the NHS Organ Donor Register and therefore their consent could be deemed.

In 39 per cent (18/46) of cases, potential donors' families were not happy to support a donation, so 28 potential donors had their consent deemed.

Although the families felt they were doing the right thing, there was a consensus that ‘doing nothing’ was not yet considered a clear decision to be an organ donor.

Families would have preferred to know their relative’s decision by a direct conversation or by knowing that they had registered to ‘opt in’ on the register.

Other reasons for donation decisions not being supported included, but were not limited to, disagreements in the family, length of time to donation, lack of specialist nurses, and their own negative views on donation.

Of the 205, 73 had registered a decision to be an organ donor. The families of 16 per cent (12) of these overrode that consent and donation did not proceed.

People registering a decision to donate increased from 34 per cent to 38 per cent in Wales from December 1 2015 to May 31 2017.

"The results of the independent study are encouraging and we need to continue to increase the consent rate for organ donation in Wales," said health secretary Vaughan Gething.

"This is why our (media) campaign will now focus on the role of the family, encouraging people to have a chat with their family to ensure that when they die, their loved ones can honour their decision."