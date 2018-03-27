THE last few weeks brought some of the most challenging weather we have seen for some years.

I’d again like to take the opportunity to give thanks and recognise the efforts of those who really went above and beyond to deliver essential services and support communities.

Public servants, emergency responders, partnership agencies and volunteers gave their all at the beginning of the month, and again just two weeks later.

Organisations worked hard to plan ahead and respond to weather forecasts – it certainly was a test of our contingency plans.

For the council it really highlighted how incredibly valuable services ranging from housing, care, road maintenance to waste collection and everything in between, are to residents’ lives.

When funding is cut, these are the day-to-day services which are put at real risk, and that is why local government cannot afford to bear the brunt of further cuts.

Now, as we head into spring, there is much to look forward to with ‘new growth’ happening across the city.

A grant of £2.5 million from the National Lottery has been secured to help enhance and celebrate the unique heritage of the historic Gwent Levels landscape.

The announcement followed years of planning by the Living Levels partners, of which Newport is one, working closely with local communities.

Over the next three-and-a-half years, the Gwent Levels will benefit from a series of projects designed to restore and enhance the natural heritage of the area, improve access and inspire people to learn about and participate in its heritage.

Also, over the next few weeks the partners of One Newport, the city’s public service board, will be considering a new wellbeing plan for the city.

This will identify our overarching priorities, with a focus on areas such as skills, communities, green spaces and more.

And importantly, how together we will make them happen.

Newport is also part of the Cardiff Capital Region which recently revealed its five-year plan to achieve maximum economic and social benefits from the £1.2 billion City Deal fund.

The overarching objectives of the City Deal are to create 25,000 new jobs and leverage £4 billion in private sector investment.

An example of this important regional partnership’s success was the recent approval of a £6 million bid to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport to enable improved digital connectivity in south east Wales, which will benefit residents and businesses alike.