SHOPPERS were left puzzled when a car ended up in a shopping area by Brewery Yard in Abergavenny.

It appears the motorist took a wrong turning ahead of a diversion which has been in place in Market Street for ongoing roadworks.

The vehicle was found stuck down some pedestrian steps at around midday on Wednesday, and took several hours to recover.

Wayne Gibbon, who holds an antiques stall at Abergavenny Market every Wednesday, said it took the RAC and the help of a dumper truck to eventually move the vehicle by around 5pm.

He said: "I was working on my stall and I heard people shouting and rushing out.

"By the time I got there there were people trying to help and taking photos."

Mr Gibbon, from Rogerstone, Newport, said the driver may have misread the signs for a diversion which are further down the road. But how exactly the car ended up where it did remains unclear.

Gwent Police said they did not receive any reports of the incident.