A STROKE support group in Newport have been praised for their support work with survivors, helping towards their rehabilitation, writes Jimi-Dean Miller.

Casnewydd Stroke Support Group hosts activities to help increase confidence after a stroke, and to overcome its effects.

Around 7,400 people suffer a stroke each year in Wales, and volunteer Kath Chorley Betts believes having somewhere to go for advice and support is a lifeline for many.

Mrs Betts said: “The biggest thing is when someone joins us who can’t speak, and then you get a few words out of them. Then a few years down the line, their whole demeanour has changed.’’

Colin Jones, 52, suffered a stroke when he was 26.

He said: “I was paralysed from my nose to my feet and could only communicate with my eyes.

"I can move my right arm now and I can speak, although it is difficult.

"Coming to this group is brilliant. Before, I was too afraid to speak to anyone and wouldn’t leave the house, but now my confidence has gone through the roof.’’

Director of the Stroke Association in Wales, Margaret Street said: “Stroke can happen to anyone at any age, at any time, and when it strikes, every second counts.

“A stroke is a medical emergency, so recognising the signs and calling 999 for an ambulance is crucial. The quicker a person arrives at a specialist stroke unit, the quicker they will receive appropriate treatment."

Casnewydd Stroke Support Group meets each Wednesday between 10.30-12.30 at St Julian’s Methodist Church Hall, Newport. For more information, call 02920 524400 or visit www.stroke.org.uk/finding-support/casnewydd-stroke-support-group