A NEWPORT County AFC's defender will be raffling off memorabilia from the Emirates FA Cup fourth round to raise funds for the Royal Gwent Hospital's paediatric ward.

Defender Mickey Demetriou is raffling off his own match-worn shirt to raise money for brand new toys and games for the ward.

A spokeswoman for Newport County AFC said: "After visiting the Royal Gwent Hospital children’s ward along with the rest of the first team squad at Christmas time, Mr Demetriou saw there was room for improvement when it came the toys, game consoles and games that the kids had to play with.

"The prizes are Mickey Demetriou’s match-worn shirt from the Emirates FA Cup fourth round vs Spur, a signed Emirates FA Cup fourth round match ball and a signed match programme from the Emirates FA cup fourth round home tie."

The spokeswoman added the three winning numbers will be drawn at half time during the penultimate home match on April 24 vs Accrington Stanley and will be presented by Mr Demetriou in due course. As well as the prizes, each of the three winners will also receive two free tickets to the final home match of the season against Cambridge United on April 28.

Tickets will be available to purchase from the club shop from Thursday, March 29 and will be charged at £2 per ticket.