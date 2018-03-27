A VOYEUR who filmed and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl was warned he could face a prison sentence.

Robert Sandalls, 65, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was told by Judge Jeremy Jenkins the “grooming aspect” of his offending was a “worrying factor”.

Sandalls had been due to stand trial at Cardiff Crown Court, charged with two counts of voyeurism and one charge each of sexual assault and making indecent photographs.

But before a jury was sworn in, Sandalls admitted one charge of voyeurism, committed in February 2017, and the single count of sexual assault, which happened between April and May last year. His guilty pleas were accepted.

The court was told that pursuing a trial on the other two counts would not be in the public interest.

Nicholas Gedge, representing Sandall, said: “The defendant is in poor health and his antecedent history is of some length.”

The most recent of his convictions, his counsel said, was a three-month prison sentence in 2015 for perverting the course of justice.

But, Mr Gedge added, referring to Sandall’s criminal past, he had “nothing of this nature” amongst his previous offending.

His barrister said his client, who came to court with the aid of a walking stick, had a toe amputated.

Judge Jenkins said to Sandalls: “You have pleaded guilty to serious matters.

“These offences cross the custody threshold and all sentencing options remain open.”

He told the defendant that his guilty pleas had saved the victim the “embarrassment” of having to give evidence at a trial.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared and asked the Probation Service to explore whether Sandalls would potentially benefit from a suitable programme because of his “age and obvious ill health”.

Sandalls was granted conditional bail and sentence was adjourned to Monday April 16, again at Cardiff Crown Court.