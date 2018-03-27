BRIDES misled by a mum and daughter sentenced this week for duping them over their dream wedding dresses have said they feel “let down by the justice system”.

One woman, Victoria Maynard, has said that her health was even affected as a result of the deception.

AnnaSara Bridal wedding shop owner Melanie Bishop, of Cefn Cwrt House, Oakdale, and her mum Patricia, of The Barn House, Oakdale, were each handed six month prison sentences, suspended for 15 months, on Monday after pleading guilty to 14 counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice between March 2015 and April 2016, plus a further two individual charges of engaging in unfair commercial practice.

The mother, 60, and daughter, 36, had, the court heard, charged 13 brides for couture gowns from the shop they ran in Commercial Street, Newport, only to provide cheap imports from China.

Mrs Maynard said: “I came across the women at a bridal fair, fell for their lies, then attended the shop and tried on numerous wedding gowns.

“They told me I could custom my own gown if I like aspects of different dresses and they would be put together. As a first time bride, I loved the idea and decided on what type of dress I would like.

“They managed to convince me I would have the dress of my dreams. I paid them the £500 deposit, excited that I had found the dress and looked forward to going back once it arrived, to try it on.

“In the meantime we had called back to the shop to order a flower girl dress for my daughter which we paid £90 for.

“A week later I heard rumours about how they were a pair of frauds and that they didn’t not make he dresses and they were intact from China. I tried frantically to get hold of them by telephone, messages and social media but never had a response,

“Once the story actually broke I was so stressed that I had to start the dress shopping over again.

“This eventually had an impact on my health and I broke out in psoriasis.

“With the wedding upcoming I couldn’t wait for the NHS treatment, so I ended up paying privately."

“It is absolutely disgusting they have got away with what they have done to so many people."

Commenting on Facebook Stephanie Palmer said: “I paid £1,300 for my dress from there and collected it early as I knew something wasn’t right. I had it altered elsewhere and found the tag from China. I was furious. But at least I had a dress – many were left without.”

Leigh Carenza McFarlane added: “It’s an absolute joke. Disgusting women ruined my wedding day!"

Kim Burroughs’ daughter was also affected.

She said: “Where is the justice? I had to borrow money to buy my daughter another dress three weeks before her wedding because they left her with nothing.

“I’m still paying for the replacement dress, all the upset. I’m absolutely devastated.”