THOUSANDS of children and teenagers are seeking help from Childline after being sexually abused by another young person.

New figures from the NSPCC service reveal that last year there were 3,004 counselling sessions with young people who experienced sexual abuse by a friend, boyfriend or girlfriend, ex-partner or another young person.

Of these sessions, 111 were with young people contacting Childline from Wales.

Older children are vulnerable to suffering the abuse in different places, including school, at home, at parties and online, while younger ones are more likely to experience it as one-off incident at primary school.

Any child worried about peer sexual abuse can call Childline on 0800 11 11. Adults concerned about a child can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.