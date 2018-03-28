A GIFT SHOP in Crumlin has celebrated its first anniversary.

Eclectica showcases the work of cards, home wares, and products from other independent businesses in the area, as well as its won upcycling work, celebrated with cake, artisan soap sampling and hand massages by Abertillery based stockist Naked Sister.

Owner Hanna Ferguson said she was inspired to open the shop to “breathe new life to the area”.

“I can’t believe I am lucky enough to see my dream come into fruition this past year,” added the mum-of-three. “Every day is exciting and the hard work rewarding.”

The business owner recently expanded into the basement as a venue to host various craft workshops, either by herself or for others to hire.

Lilly-Mo’s Attic, based in Ebbw Vale, is hosting a budget furniture painting workshop in May to help those on a low income breathe new life into tired items.

Ms Ferguson also says she hopes to help return Christmas lights to Crumlin this year, and is spearheading a campaign with Crumlin High Level PTA and Crumlin Partnership Committee.