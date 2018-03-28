A DRUG dealer who was caught by police investigating a break-in at Cwmbran Stadium was spared prison by a judge who gave him a “last chance”.

There was no suggestion Joshua Branken had anything to do with the burglary but he attracted the attention of officers because he was in the area at the time.

Prosecutor Rosamund Rutter told Cardiff Crown Court how police searched the 21-year-old’s Vauxhall Astra after they found him to be “nervous and evasive”.

What they discovered in the car on April 6, last year, was a bag of cannabis weighing 126 grams with a street value of £1,115 as well as “a quantity of cash”.

Further inquiries at his home led to officers recovering two mobile phones which contained evidence of drug dealing among some 35,000 messages and they seized a total of £1,400 in money from him.

Branken, of Fields Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, the court heard, claimed he was only making £70 a week from selling cannabis.

He was committed to Cardiff Crown Court by Newport magistrates for sentencing after he admitted supplying cannabis between June 2016 and April 2017 and possessing cannabis with intent to supply on April 6, last year.

The court were told that Branken had no previous convictions.

Owen Williams, mitigating, for the defendant said the offences has “brought shame upon him and his family” and that his parents had attended court for the sentencing.

His barrister said Branken had “behaved like an idiot” and had pleaded guilty to his wrongdoing at the first opportunity, adding that he posed a “low risk of re-offending”.

Judge Vosper, QC, told the defendant he would not be imposing an immediate custodial sentence.

He said: “I am giving you a last chance. But if you indulge in drug dealing again, you must accept that a prison sentence will follow.”

Branken was sentenced to a 10-month jail term, suspended for two years.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, be electronically tagged to observe a curfew between 9pm and 7am and pay prosecution costs of £340 within six months.