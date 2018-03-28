COUNCILLORS in Newport have given their blessing to the business plan for the £1.2 billion Cardiff Capital City Region Deal.

The 48-page document sets out the funding strategy for the 10 local authorities that have agreed to deliver greater economic growth in south east Wales.

It also outlines four themes that the deal hopes to achieve in the next 20 years: skills and employment, innovation, connecting the region, and regeneration and infrastructure.

And the council’s unanimous support was met with applause in the chamber on Tuesday, with leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox saying: “Regional working is the way forward.”

Cllr Wilcox, and her nine fellow council leaders, have already committed £38 million of their £495 wider investment fund to help establish a compound semiconductor industry cluster in Newport.

The council’s chief executive Will Godfrey told members that the decision had preserved hundreds of jobs in the city, adding: “Newport has already benefited significantly from (the City Deal) process.”

Labour Cllr Ray Truman said: “This level of investment is an investment in the future. We owe it to our citizens to support it.”

Fellow Labour Cllr Jane Mudd added: “This has the power to transform the region and could have an important multiplier effect on the local economy. The potential is tremendous.”

Across the chamber the business plan received support from Conservative Cllr Matthew Evans but concerns were raised over the City Deal’s £734 million pledge towards the South Wales Metro project.

“Anyone who has been to Cardiff recently will see the huge investments already taking place and we shouldn’t have to always play second fiddle to them,” he said.

Conservative Cllr Charles Morris added: “I’m a little bit disappointed that there is very little (in the business plan) looking at supporting the established businesses we already have.”

Councillors in Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent approved the business plan last week but similar problems with the wider City Deal were discussed by them too.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, leader of Monmouthshire council’s Labour group, said: “The Metro starts in Cardiff then takes years to reach the rest of us. (Cardiff council) contribute the most money but it already is the most connected.”

But council leader Cllr Peter Fox said he was “disappointed” in his opposite number, adding: “You’re the only politicians in south east Wales that think the City Deal is lacking.”

Similar apprehension about the Metro was raised at Blaenau Gwent by Labour Cllr Stephen Thomas, who said: “We need to grasp how (the Metro) works for Blaenau Gwent. It’s very positive for us, but it is more likely to be buses than trains.”

Council leader Cllr Nigel Daniels admitted that the Metro was a “concern” but told members that he’d be putting that “very high up on the agenda” when meeting with economy secretary Ken Skates.

Councillors in Torfaen and Caerphilly will have their chance to approve the business plan at full council meetings today (Weds).